Cool in the Classroom: How to Work Better With Japanese Teachers

Source: Gaijin Pot As the assistant language teacher, your role in the classroom is just that — an assistant. It’s right there in your job title. However, sometimes that role gets forgotten. Your Japanese teacher of English may join in your lesson for the class greetings and then hand the reigns over to you for the rest of the class. This, unfortunately, is the situation many ALTs work in and has been for a while. The Japanese teacher’s mindset is that ALTs are native English speakers so they should be the one leading the class, or maybe they believe their English isn’t good enough. For whatever reason, you as the ALT may be finding it difficult to get your Japanese teacher involved in both the lesson planning and the actual lesson. Today’s A Little Training for ALTs post will show you how to gradually incorporate your Japanese teacher within your lessons. The first step to getting the teachers more involved is first acquiring the mindset that if you don’t help them change, when the change in the curriculum happens, they will not know what to do. As we approach the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, there will be an increase in the amount of English taught in Japanese elementary and junior high schools. This means that Japanese teachers will have a greater workload and will need to teaching more English themselves. Step 1: Get in the right mindset A few teachers may begin changing their style in preparation, but some teachers will still be stuck in their old ways. That’s where we the ALTs come in. The first step in getting the teachers more involved is acquiring the mindset that if you don’t help them change, when the shift in the curriculum happens, they won’t know what to do. So, because you are in the class and …continue reading