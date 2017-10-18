FILP bonds may weigh heavily on KKR portfolio for many years

Source: ijapicap.com The just-published first quarter report of the Federation of National Public Service Personnel Mutual Aid Association, usually known by its Japanese acronym KKR, shows it to be making very slow progress in re-balancing its portfolio away from bonds — and FILP bonds at that. As previously reported (see archive 18 May 2017 Heavy lifting on re-allocation looms for public service pension), the retirement fund has undertaken to its regulator, now the Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, that it will move its asset allocation into line with that of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). Achieving this within a decade looks impossible unless the Ministry of Finance forgoes its power to have civil service retirement schemes make duty investments in, and then hold to maturity, obligations issued by the Fiscal Investment & Loan Program. Known as zaito bonds these are pay for so-called ‘second budget’ projects. It took GPIF 11 years to run down its FILP holdings from a peak of 30,653.8 billion yen in March 2006 to 1,647.2bn yen in March 2017. As the Fund could not sell its zaito bonds it had to wait until paper matured and it could invest elsewhere the proceeds. It looks as though KKR is taking the same route. However, GPIF’s FILP investments never accounted for 40%+ of its total portfolio as they do at KKR. Text continues below tables <a target=_blank …continue reading