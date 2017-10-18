Losing hope in Japan’s snap election

Author: Corey Wallace, Free University of Berlin

After months of doubts about his long-term viability as prime minister, Shinzo Abe’s national approval ratings began trending upwards in August 2017. North Korean provocations and a parliamentary recess starved scandals surrounding Abe of media oxygen. Meanwhile the opposition Democratic Party (DP) became even more disjointed after electing Seiji Maehara as its new leader as the question of electoral cooperation with the Communist Party in single member district (SMDs) seats further exacerbated internal divisions.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, head of Japan’s Party of Hope, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, 6 October 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato).

Against a divided opposition that was without an election strategy and losing prominent centrist members to what seemed like a loose and still disorganised proto-party for Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s future ambitions, Abe calculated the public would likely put aside their distrust towards him. An election win now, before Abe’s support goes back on the decline, is also calculated to quiet the challengers within his own party and pave the way for a third term in office. This seemingly low risk, high payoff gamble was irresistible and by mid-September it was clear an October general election was imminent.

Then suddenly it appeared that Abe had been outsmarted. Just days before Abe dissolved the parliament on 28 September, Koike announced the formation of …continue reading