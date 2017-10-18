Put a Spring in your step with Spring Japan Airlines!

Source: japaninfoswap.com By Masakatsu Ukon (Spring Airlines Japan, Boeing 737-800 JA02GR NRT) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons ‘ data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Spring_Airlines_Japan_Boeing_737-800_JA02GR_NRT_17111503868-300×200.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Spring_Airlines_Japan_Boeing_737-800_JA02GR_NRT_17111503868-500×334.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Spring_Airlines_Japan_Boeing_737-800_JA02GR_NRT_17111503868.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”427″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Spring_Airlines_Japan_Boeing_737-800_JA02GR_NRT_17111503868.jpg 640w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Spring_Airlines_Japan_Boeing_737-800_JA02GR_NRT_17111503868-300×200.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Spring_Airlines_Japan_Boeing_737-800_JA02GR_NRT_17111503868-500×334.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Spring_Airlines_Japan_Boeing_737-800_JA02GR_NRT_17111503868-150×100.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> Living in Hiroshima is great most of the time: the people are friendly the living cost is cheaper than a bigger city and there is lots to see and do with the mountains and ocean on our doorstep. But…. and there is a but… you don’t realize how far away it really is from Tokyo and how inconvenient it can be when you need to fly overseas. Or it was, until Spring Airlines Japan landed at Hiroshima Airport. This low-cost airline is based in Narita and has flights from eight major airports in Japan, including Hiroshima, and after flying with them multiple times in the past six months, I can say without a doubt that not only are they insanely cheap, but clean and comfortable and the staff have been more than accommodating at all times. The only thing that people might be disappointed with is that you need to pay for any drinks and snacks you might want while on board. To me, a barely hour and a half flight to Tokyo does not require this. Bring your own! Although Spring Airlines only flies to Tokyo from Hiroshima, the super cheap deals of about 8000 yen (on average) for one way means that it’s then easy to fly somewhere else from there. For less than 20,000 yen you can get a round trip to Tokyo. When you compare this to the Shinkansen and its rip-off price of nearly 20,000 for ONE WAY to Tokyo and a four-hour trip, it’s a no-brainer which option you would choose! The only issue I’ve had with them occurred the last …continue reading