Technically home sweet home

Source: j-hoppers
I usually say I’m from Hiroshima. Although it’s actually not true.
Lat weekend, I visited Okayama city for my friend’s wedding ceremony and reception.
In the evening, I hit the town to catch up with my friend who used to live in Fukuyama, and it was such a blast!
And the next day, I checked-out a bit early and decided to walk all the way to Kourakuen (one of the 3 major Japanese gardens) taking about 40 mins. (I’m a slow walker.)
It was so great seeing the city in the crisp morning – the riverside area was mysteriously foggy, and so quiet on Saturday. I had coffee in my hand, and enjoyed the fall air in my “home” that I’m not familiar with.
I almost forgot that Okayama is a castle town! Unfortunately I didn’t have time to …continue reading