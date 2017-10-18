Unir: Akasaka

A branch of a Kyoto-based gourmet coffee chain, Unir is attached to “the hotel that never sleeps” – Hotel M Innsomnia – and is of course open 24 hours a day. Unir’s numerous espresso offerings include macchiato and long black, shakerato (frothy Italian-style iced coffee), espresso tonic and affogato (espresso and ice cream). Brewed coffee is prepared French-press style.

If you’re in the market for coffee beans there are several varieties to choose from, with detailed tasting notes in Japanese as well as cold samples to try out. When you buy over 200g of beans you’ll receive a free cup of coffee. And if you’re hungry you can nibble on delicacies like apricot-custard croissants, tomato-cheese tortinis and croghurt-chive pizza.

The cafe itself doesn’t have much in the way of atmosphere – it’s basically part of the hotel lobby – but the seating is comfortable and there’s free wifi. …continue reading