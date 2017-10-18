What will Xi do to Deng’s legacy?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sourabh Gupta, ICAS In 2007, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was preparing to convene its 17th National Congress in Beijing, the names of two Lis were making the rounds as favourites to be anointed leaders-in-waiting of the party’s Fifth Generation. They were Liaoning Party chief Li Keqiang and Jiangsu Party chief Li Yuanchao. Newly appointed Party chief of Shanghai, Xi Jinping, was not expected to contend. He was expected to continue serving in Shanghai (having been appointed to the post only earlier that spring), and there was no precedent of a regionally based leader serving concurrently on the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee — the party’s highest decision making organ. A woman is reflected in a shop window as she looks at souvenir plates with portraits of former Chinese leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and current President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, 25 October 2016 (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-400×270.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-600×405.jpg” title=”A woman is reflected in a shop window as she looks at souvenir plates with portraits of former Chinese leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and current President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, 25 October 2016 (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-400×270.jpg” alt=”A woman is reflected in a shop window as she looks at souvenir plates with portraits of former Chinese leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and current President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, 25 October 2016 (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter).” width=”400″ height=”270″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-400×270.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-150×101.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-768×519.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-600×405.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-300×203.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-100×68.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2QBUE-500×338.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> By late October, Xi had become the highest-ranking member of the party’s Fifth Generation within the Politburo Standing Committee. He did so by securing the highest number of votes in the ‘open audition’ selection process for the 25-member Party Politburo, which <a target=_blank href="https://www.hoover.org/research/chinas-economic-leadership-after-17th-party-congress" …continue reading