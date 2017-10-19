A Day at the Races: How to Watch Horse Racing in Tokyo

Source: Gaijin Pot The list of cool ways to experience Tokyo is pretty much endless and watching horse racing might not be high on your personal agenda — but it should be. In fact, keiba, or horse racing, is big business in Japan — the Japan Cup is one of the world’s richest purses — and the sport attracts spectators of all genders, ages and interests. A day at the Tokyo Racecourse has got it all: a sprawling theme park-esque venue that hosts top-notch events, how-to seminars on betting for beginners, kid-friendly play areas, a wide range of restaurants, seasonal events and more. Plus, as one of the few sports that you can legally gamble on in Japan, there’s that chance that you could win a whole lotta yen. What is the Tokyo Racecourse? The Tokyo Racecourse is located in Fuchu, western Tokyo and is run by the Japan Racing Association (JRA). It’s here you can watch the most prestigious events of the Japanese horse racing world, leading up to the famous Japan Cup held on the last Sunday of November. The Japan Cup gathers horses from all over the world to compete for some mega bucks — this year’s competitors are in the running for a total of ¥648,000,000 (US$5.6 million) on Nov. 26. Until Nov. 26, there are cup races every weekend and that means the venue will be packed with families, couples and, of course, the hardcore horse racing fans. This makes for a fantastically exciting atmosphere. The best part? Entry to the entire Tokyo Racecourse and all its facilities is a mere ¥200. What can you do at Tokyo Racecourse? A huge venue spread across seven floors, you could spend hours having fun without even glimpsing …continue reading