Hi, there this is Kazzy from Osaka Hana Hostel.
How are you?
It is growing colder and colder these days.
The idea of this story is his ideal love which he really wanted to do.
The guy who works as a interior designer.
He met a beautiful woman at the cafe and fell in love with her.
Even they are attracted to each other, they do not exchange contacts.
The woman said that ‘If we want to meet each other, we will definitely be able to do again.’
The story is pure and moving, I can not image that he could write such a beautiful story.
On the other hand, there are a lot of jokes are typical of him and ironic phrases.
I do not want to tell what happens anymore…
Borrowing and lending of books are good communications to know each other: )
If you have time please go to the library or book store and enjoy Reading in autumn: )
