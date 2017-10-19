Can we preserve Asia’s ‘long peace’?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Kevin Rudd, Asia Society How can we save Asia’s ‘long peace’? Right now, the world is legitimately focused on the emerging North Korean nuclear crisis. This has been a crisis long in the making, beginning with the Soviet training of North Korean nuclear scientists and engineers after the Second World War, the North’s expulsion of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in 2002 and the subsequent series of ballistic and nuclear weapons tests. Foreign ministers applaud after a group photo at the start of the 7th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting as part of the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Manila, Philippines 7 August 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Aaron Favila). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-400×250.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-600×375.jpg” title=”Foreign ministers applaud after a group photo at the start of the 7th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting as part of the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Manila, Philippines 7 August 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Aaron Favila).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-400×250.jpg” alt=”Foreign ministers applaud after a group photo at the start of the 7th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting as part of the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Manila, Philippines 7 August 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Aaron Favila).” width=”400″ height=”250″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-400×250.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-150×94.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-768×480.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-600×375.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-300×188.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-100×63.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1AP65-500×313.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> The uncomfortable truth is that for the last quarter of a century, the international community has simply been kicking this can down the road. And now, at one minute to midnight, everyone is scrambling on what to do about it. There is a further, more substantial question, however, which we must equally consider for the medium- to long-term, and that is Asia’s collective failure to produce a united voice on not just the evolution of the North Korean threat but on the plethora of other threats confronting long-term stability, security and peace. And the equally uncomfortable truth is that there …continue reading