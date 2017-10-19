Japan Expressway Pass now on sale

|
The new Japan Expressway Pass allows unlimited use of Japan expressways through the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system at a flat rate with any car hire for either 7 or 14 consecutive days.
Benefits
*Note that the JEP pass cannot be used for expressways in Hokkaido, Sky Gate Bridge tolls (100 yen per round trip), Kanmon Tunnel, Daini Shinmei Road, Shuto Expressway, Hanshin Expressway, or expressways operated by the Honshu-Shikoku Bridge Expressway Co. or expressway public corporations. However, it can be used on Sanriku Expressway (Sendai–Matsushima Road), Kyoto Jukan Expressway, and Bantan Road, operated by expressway public corporations.
Eligibility
The pass is available for international visitors to Japan who hold a valid driver’s licence in their home state plus an International Drivers’ Permit, or foreign nationals with permanent residency in Japan holding a Japanese Driver’s License.
Period of validity and price
Where to buy
Most major car hire companies in Japan sell the JEP, including:
For a full list of shops where the Japan Expressway Pass is available please see this list.
Learn more
