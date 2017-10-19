Source: Japan National Tourism Organization The new Japan Expressway Pass allows unlimited use of Japan expressways through the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system at a flat rate with any car hire for either 7 or 14 consecutive days. Benefits Fixed price for peace of mind, regardless how far you travel by expressway in Japan*

No need to speak or read Japanese

There is no need to come to a complete stop or interact with a toll collector when you use ETC

There is no need to come to a complete stop or interact with a toll collector when you use ETC Save time

Driving on expressways can shorten your overall travel time *Note that the JEP pass cannot be used for expressways in Hokkaido, Sky Gate Bridge tolls (100 yen per round trip), Kanmon Tunnel, Daini Shinmei Road, Shuto Expressway, Hanshin Expressway, or expressways operated by the Honshu-Shikoku Bridge Expressway Co. or expressway public corporations. However, it can be used on Sanriku Expressway (Sendai–Matsushima Road), Kyoto Jukan Expressway, and Bantan Road, operated by expressway public corporations. Eligibility The pass is available for international visitors to Japan who hold a valid driver’s licence in their home state plus an International Drivers’ Permit, or foreign nationals with permanent residency in Japan holding a Japanese Driver’s License. Period of validity and price 7 consecutive days 20,000 yen 14 consecutive days 34,000 yen Where to buy Most major car hire companies in Japan sell the JEP, including: Budget Rent a Car

Heisei Car Rentals

JR East Rental & Lease

JR Rent-A-Car (West)

Nippon Rent-A-Car

Times Car Rental

Toyota Rent a Car For a full list of shops where the Japan Expressway Pass is available please see this list. Learn more Visit the Official Nexco Site for more information. The post Japan Expressway Pass now on sale appeared first on Japan National Tourism Organization. …continue reading