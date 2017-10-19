Studying Japanese in Japan: What You Can Get Out of It

Source: Gaijin Pot People always ask me, “Can you really just find a job where the only skill you can bring is speaking Japanese?” In a word: “Yes!” Let me tell you why I’m so confident about that for people who choose to study Japanese in Japan, but first a little background. Many of you probably know that the Japanese school year starts in April, and that’s also a pretty popular month for international students to come to Japan. In fact, the application period is right now (those visa applications take time, after all… ). These days, a lot of folks interested in learning Japanese are coming to language schools here, but it can be difficult to know which type of school and what location is best for you. Luckily, guiding people through this process is a lot of what I get to do in Japan for GaijinPot’s Student Placement Program. I can certainly tell you the great demand for bilingual workers. A tidbit of information also supported by statistics, such as with the 2015 Survey on Career and Retention for International Students by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI). In the survey, businesses cited the top reason to hire foreigners is to stimulate the workplace by increasing diversity within the company. (Oh, and the least imported stated reason was that they couldn’t find a Japanese person to do the job — in case you think it’ll be too hard to compete with the locals). Learning Japanese in Japan: The fast route vs. the slow burn? Lots of people just study Japanese as a hobby, and there’s no problem with that at all. Coming to the country and living here as a student is a lot of fun. Still, though, some of you may also have doubts as to what exactly Japanese can …continue reading