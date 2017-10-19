The 5th Kawanishi Machinaka Art Museum

Kawanishi townscape art museum Kinta-kun What is gallery?
We will provide free space of commercial facilities and business establishments in central urban area of Kawanishi city during the period and will exhibit artworks offered from all over the country.
The theme is
“Art that colorizes the town and people”
The theme is to create a museum where you will be familiar with “town” through “art work” and “writer”.
From October 6th to November 13th, we are starting recruitment of participants at the Kimita-kun gallery · Machi beauty live paint festa.
We will also start recruiting openings for the town beauty art market from November 1 to November 15. Since detailed information and recruitment method are posted on the dedicated homepage, please participate by all means after confirming the contents.