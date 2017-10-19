Blogs  >  EVENTS

The 5th Kawanishi Machinaka Art Museum

Kawanishi townscape art museum Kinta-kun What is gallery?
We will provide free space of commercial facilities and business establishments in central urban area of ​​Kawanishi city during the period and will exhibit artworks offered from all over the country.

The theme is
“Art that colorizes the town and people”
The theme is to create a museum where you will be familiar with “town” through “art work” and “writer”.

From October 6th to November 13th, we are starting recruitment of participants at the Kimita-kun gallery · Machi beauty live paint festa.
We will also start recruiting openings for the town beauty art market from November 1 to November 15. Since detailed information and recruitment method are posted on the dedicated homepage, please participate by all means after confirming the contents.

https://www.machibi.net/

Machi Naka Museum Executive Committee (Kawanishi City Central City Activation Council)
Kohsaki City Hyogo Prefecture 666-0014 1 – chome 1 – chome KSK Building 5F
TEL: 072-744-7112 FAX: 072-744-7113
mail: kawanishi-kyougikai@eos.ocn.ne.jp
HP: https: //www.machibi.net/

Organized Kawanishi City Center for Urban Revitalization Council (Machinaka Museum Executive Committee) Cooperation Kawanishi City, NPO corporation arts

