8 Must See Places in Kansai

Kansai region consists of seven prefectures: Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Wakayama, Fukui and Shiga. It used to be the political and cultural center of Japan for many centuries and includes the cities of Kyoto and Nara. It is hard to say which one is the best as there are so many things to see! But Here are the spots that we recommend you visit. Enjoy! Kinkaku Ji（金閣寺） – Golden Pavilion Golden Pavilion (Photo Credit: https://www.japan-guide.com) Ryoanji: Main Entrance Interior of the Kuri Building (Photo Credit: Sean Pavone) The Golden Pavilion is a Zen temple located in the northern part of Kyoto. Its distinctive feature is the gold leaf embellishments on its upper two floors. It was originally designed as a retirement villa for the shogun Ashikaga Yoshimitsu and was set to become a Zen temple in accordance to his will. The lower floor of the temple is constructed with natural wood pillars and white plaster walls and is adorned with statues of Shaka Buddha and of Yoshimitsu himself. You can only see these statues from open windows across the pond as access to the pavilion is prohibited. The second floor is designed in the Bukke style used for samurai residences and the exterior is completely covered in gold leaf. Inside is the seated statue of Kannon Bodhisattva surrounded by Four Heavenly Kings. The top floor is built in the style of a Chinese Zen Hall, covered inside and out with gold leaf, and is topped with a golden phoenix. Kyoto Imperial Palace（京都御所） Kyoto Gosho (Photo Credit: https://www.insidekyoto.com) Gosho, Kyoto's Imperial Palace, is the former residence of the Emperor of Japan, located north of downtown Kyoto. By 1869, Japan's succeeding emperors no longer resided in …continue reading