Source: j-hoppers
I started to study Italian in this month.
I would like to talk about an incredible App which helps you to learn other language.
This amazing App is called busuu.
When you want to learn some vocabulary, a word comes up on the screen with a picture relating the word.
Busuu teach you some tips.
Words you have learned is saved on your phone as a list and you can see them whenever you want.
You can have a test at the end of a section.
The amazing thing about busuu is that you can learn 12 languages on this App !!
This App might be the closest way to be a multilingual……
Check this out !
