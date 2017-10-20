I started to study Italian in this month.

I would like to talk about an incredible App which helps you to learn other language.

This amazing App is called busuu.

When you want to learn some vocabulary, a word comes up on the screen with a picture relating the word.

You can listen how to pronounce the word, if you touch the start mark.

Busuu teach you some tips.

Words you have learned is saved on your phone as a list and you can see them whenever you want.

You can have a test at the end of a section.

The amazing thing about busuu is that you can learn 12 languages on this App !!

This App might be the closest way to be a multilingual……

Check this out !

https://www.googleadservices.com/pagead/aclk?sa=L&ai=DChcSEwjdp9HN7vTWAhXEkr0KHQhHBoEYABAAGgJ0aA&ohost=www.google.co.jp&cid=CAESEeD2mKD5-3zOOexQHkg849SV&sig=AOD64_3t9up6Lrw_SA_J338Mi6s3hRe65g&q=&ved=0ahUKEwj5icvN7vTWAhVGVZQKHYtNDesQ0QwIJQ&adurl=

Chao! …continue reading