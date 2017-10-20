Enso Watt Perform CRYST0piA(e) @ UrbanGuild; 11.19.2017

The shaman speaks of a crystal city

beyond time’s horizon,

imperial and immortal,

where the mind-lake sparkles,

a perfected form

where all is immediate.

Multi-media performance group ENSO WATT are back with their latest production “CRYSTOPIA” – an operatic piece set in a dystopian dimension where a neo-humanity searches for the “beautiful objects of eternity.” This is a continuation of their latest experimental cycle developed in both “INFERNOPOLIS: The Beautiful Imperfection” and “Clonologic Horizone®”.

Date: Sunday November 19th 2017

Doors Open: 19.00

Show Starts: 19.30

Tickets on the door: 3,400 yen

Advance Tickets: 2,600 yen

Students: 2,000 yen

(1 drink is included in ticket price)

Venue: UrBANGUILD Kyoto

Here is a MAP of the location.

Ensō WATT are:

Samuel André {aka ieva ) (electronics, spatialization}

Chris Mosdell {scenario / poetry}

Yannick Paget {composer, conductor, percussionist}

江南泰佐 Taisuke Enami {piano }

ryotaro {accordeon synth}

岡田康孝 Okada Yasutaka {contrabass}

Christopher Fryman {trumpet}

Andy Couzens & Masato Tokumaru {live video mapping}

吉村哲幸 noriyuki yoshimura {translation}

As the death poem of a silicon empire slowly unrolls,

and everything is covered in destiny dust,

the laws of existence break down.

By placing the Living Corpse Drug under his tongue the shaman speaks

of a vast crystal city where humankind has evolved

into pure data––godly, precise, arithmetical.

In this Great Index, this architectural prism of crystalline colours,

the past, the passing, or what’s to come are experienced instantaneously.

But not all is perfect in the Immortal City.

