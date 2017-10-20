Japan’s snap election and an opposition divided

Author: Justin Reeves, Southern Methodist University

While general elections in Japan were not legally due for another 14 months, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s snap decision to hold them on 22 October should surprise no one.

At first glance, the timing seemed puzzling. Economic improvements notwithstanding, 2017 has not been kind to the Abe government. His cabinet approval ratings plummeted in March in the wake of revelations that a private, staunchly nationalistic, kindergarten for which his wife served as ‘honorary principal’ received an inexplicably heavy discount in its purchase of government land. Before he could recover from that, Abe was embroiled yet again in another scandal over political favouritism for a personal friend seeking to open his own veterinary school. His approval ratings fell to 26 per cent — the lowest point of his second term in office, which began in December 2012.

A poster showing face of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, is displayed in Erimo Town, on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, 12 October 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Malcolm Foster).

To make matters worse, and not unrelated to the administration’s recently tainted repute, Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was trounced in July’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly …continue reading