The madness of Halloween might be over, but November events in Tokyo offer their fair share of fun, festivities and all that other good stuff. It’s the best time of year for 紅葉 (kōyō)—the viewing of autumn leaves, but on the days when you’re not getting out into nature, you’ll want to take note of these free or inexpensive events (and maybe the bonus ones at the bottom, too). Get scrolling, cheapos.

1. Dream Yosacoy Festival (Nov 3-5)

|credit|

Where: Mainly around the Odaiba Statue of Liberty Square (access: Daiba or Tokyo Teleport Station); related events around Akihabara (access: Akihabara Station) and Marunouchi (access: Tokyo or Marunouchi Station)

Time: Nov 3 – 5:00-9:00 pm | Nov 4 – 11:30 am-9:00

The post November 2017: 5 Events Not to Miss in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading