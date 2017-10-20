Overcome Earthquake Anxiety By Staying Prepared For Disasters

Source: savvytokyo.com “My name is Hana and I’m a fourth grader in elementary school. I feel lucky to be Japanese, I can go to the beach and the mountains and eat delicious food. But there are some things about Japan I don’t like. We have typhoons, tsunami and earthquakes. I think earthquakes are the scariest things of all.”



The video at Tokyo’s Honjo Life Safety Learning Center then shifts to scenes of real life destruction and I want to throw up. 1923, Great Kanto Earthquake. 1983, Sea of Japan. 1995, Kobe. 2011, Tohoku. I force myself to watch because I know I have to face this reality. Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture was one of the most damaged Japanese cities in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. “But an earthquake like this will never come to Tokyo right?” Hana continues.



Even to a 10-year-old child, the video is merciless: “There is a 70 percent chance of a major earthquake striking Tokyo within the next 30 years. When the time comes, can you protect yourself? Can you protect the ones you love?” Dealing with the fear as a foreigner A confession: I don’t feel safe in Japan. This is something that my Japanese friends — who associate Europe with constant crime and terrorism — just don’t understand. True, I have lived in areas of the U.K. where crime rates were high, but I could do things to mitigate those risks. I double locked my doors, got burglar alarms, didn’t flaunt my smartphone and never walked home alone at night. Perhaps never being a victim of a crime was partly down to luck but I could at least convince myself that I was in control of my safety. There is a 70 percent chance of a major earthquake striking Tokyo within the next 30 years. What …continue reading