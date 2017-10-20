Perceptions and misperceptions in China–India relations

Author: M S Prathibha, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses

China has periodically highlighted the ‘US factor’ in India–China relations as a reason behind India’s reluctance to develop closer ties with China. China’s examples of this range from India’s reticence to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to India’s tenacity in confronting China on border issues.

China wonders what is driving India’s apparent lack of pragmatism in choosing to deny itself the fruits of Chinese economic development and investment, especially when many countries are willing. India’s refusal to attend the Belt and Road Forum was seen as narrow-minded in Beijing. China pointed out that even if India had serious concerns about the BRI, why not still reap the fruits of these initiatives while also negotiating with China to manage differences. China’s inability to understand Indian foreign policy choices like this one has led China to attribute geopolitical motives to Indian decisions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China, 4 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu).

A common view in China is that India is using the perceived threat of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a justification to counter Chinese moves in …continue reading