The Only Gaijin in the Village: Wuthering Heights

Source: Gaijin Pot Chapter 8: Wuthering Heights This summer, I felt my usual rural wasn’t rural enough so I threw my camping gear in the car and drove from Gifu to the very tip of Aomori. It started off as a fun trip — stopping off in Nagano, Niigata and Aizu-Wakamatsu before turning serious when I paid pilgrimage to the east coast of Tohoku where the tsunami struck in 2011. Evidence of devastation and tragedy still scars the area. As I drove roads so new that my sat-nav didn’t recognize them, my head was filled with thoughts and ideas about home and community, what it means to commit yourself to a country, to an area to which you have no historic connections. This was further reinforced at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 29 when my phone screeched information at me about a “Missile launch! Missile Launch!” I was on a raised highway at the time, with no chance of finding a “strong building or underground shelter.” With a car full of dried food, camping gear and bottled water I was probably as prepared for the end of the world as I could hope, but I was a thousand kilometers from home. After 10 days away and shaken by the alarm, I skipped planned stops in Akita and Yamagata and drove the highway home, 12 hours and the Soundgarden back catalogue (R.I.P. Chris) later I was standing in my garden doing the full Dorothy: “There’s no place like home.” All of this meant I missed the most recent bout of community service. As detailed in Chapter 2, this involves waking and walking on a Sunday morning with fellow hungover men, protecting the streets from windborne litter. With the recent typhoons (that used to be rare occurrences this far inland, yet another thing that’s changed with global warming), …continue reading