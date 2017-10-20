Tomisato Suika 10K Road Race 2017

Source: Running Talk Suika means Watermelon in Japanese, and they are in season currently and are grown in huge volumes in Chiba Prefecture. Temperatures are hitting the 30 degrees centigrade now, and coupled with very humid conditions, running fast times over middle and long distances is a gruelling task. As an antidote, Tomisato, a rural town in Chiba close to Narita Airport, hosts an annual 10K road race to celebrate the sweet watermelons produced around the town.

Unlimited slices of watermelon on offer

to race finishers! Getting to Tomisato for the start of the race from Tokyo requires a 5am wake up to catch an early train to Narita Airport. The thought of tasting the legendary sweet melons of Chiba drove me out of bed and I felt euphoric as I jumped onto a train packed with other melon running enthusiasts. This race is so popular that entry is decided by a lottery draw for about 7000 places. Perhaps the enthusiasm can partly be explained by the fact that on the race course, alongside the usual water stations, they have ‘melon stations’ too. Once you finish the race, you can also eat unlimited amounts of melon. And the top 20 finishers in each age category are given, yes you’ve probably guessed, their very own full sized Tomisato melon to take home!

The leading pack of the under-40 10K race There was a huge line at the nearest train station to the race, with successful lottery winners waiting for the shuttle bus to take us the 20 minutes ride into deepest Chiba to the race HQ. As I limbered up and jogged to the race start line, I saw many runners had donned melon themed costumes for the run, and I couldn’t help but smile as I saw a family of …continue reading