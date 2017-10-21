Net-juu no Susume Episode 3 Impression

On this episode, Yuuta finds out about Moriko’s former job. Meanwhile, Hayashi receives a gift from Lily.

So the episode is yet another great one. I just can’t resist giggling about their cute in-game romantic moments and how Yuuta discovers Moirko’s former job. Also, they’re still nicely balancing out the real world and virtual world between our main duo characters. Other than that, I can’t wait for even more cute moments. Overall, more nice character development and cute moments.

Conclusion: More nice character development and cute moments.