The debate on Modi’s economic reforms

Author: Pradumna B. Rana, RSIS

Three years since being elected on a platform of economic reform, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attracting much debate on his success in driving India’s reform agenda. Business newspapers are not optimistic. Recently, The Economist ran a cover story arguing that Modi is not much of a reformer and lamented his missed opportunities — namely the low prices of oil, which is an important component of India’s import basket.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, 14 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave).

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, 14 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave).

Similarly, a recent issue of the Financial Times argued that the economic boom of the past two years is wobbling, largely due to serious structural problems from which the country is unlikely to recover soon.

Government officials disagree. Amit Shah, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently said ‘The BJP government that took power three years ago has completely transformed the thought process of the people and has been successful in creating brand India’. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also claimed that ‘no government in India has reformed as much as this one’.

So which view is correct? The answer depends on where you look.

If we are talking about macroeconomic reforms then …continue reading