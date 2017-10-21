Toyota forced to pay JPY 400 milion in back taxes due to failure to declare withholding tax on royalty to foreign companies

Source: Japan Intellectual Property News On October 13 2017, it was reported that Toyota was forced to pay JPY 400 million in back taxes by Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau due to failure to declare withholding tax on intellectual property royalty to foreign companies. Toyota outsourced the development of rally cars to a subsidiary company in Germany and a Finnish company, and paid them JPY 2.6 billion for the development. The bureau recognized JPY 0.9 billion of the JPY 2.6 billion as IP royalty to be withheld. Toyota reportedly didn’t get patent license from the foreign companies, but get some technologies and data for the development. And the bureau recognized such technology and data as ‘knowledge with special technological value’ for tax treatment.



When a company pays royalties to foreign companies for the use of their ‘industrial property rights etc.’ in Japan, it is required to withhold income tax payment for the foreign companies. The ‘industrial property rights etc.’ includes ‘knowledge with special technological value’ such as know-how and the like, according to the definition of ‘industrial property rights etc.’ in the circular notice for legal interpretation (161-34) [in Japanese].



