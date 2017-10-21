What happened when Japan lowered the minimum voting age?

Author: Miho Nakatani, Meiji Gakuin University

The first national election in which Japanese 18- and 19-year-olds could vote was held last year. An extra 2.4 million young people voted following this change.

The decision to lower Japan’s voting age was led by politicians rather than voters. There was actually significant opposition from voters, including from younger generations such as those in their 20s. But as the reduction in the voting age has come under scrutiny in the Diet, public perception to the change has evolved and become more favourable.

High school students pose for photos with a cardboard Instagram frame calling on youths to vote in the July 10 upper house election, in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan 26 June, 2016. Picture taken June 26, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-400×285.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-600×427.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-400×285.jpg” alt=”High school students pose for photos with a cardboard Instagram frame calling on youths to vote in the July 10 upper house election, in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan 26 June, 2016. Picture taken June 26, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).” width=”400″ height=”285″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-400×285.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-150×107.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-768×546.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-600×427.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-295×210.jpg 295w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-100×71.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2J588-500×356.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

According to a survey conducted by the Asahi Shimbun in December 2008, 57 per cent of respondents disagreed with lowering the voting age, while only 38 per cent agreed. The remaining chose not to answer. When the same survey was repeated in March 2015, the percentage of respondents who agreed increased to 48 per cent, while the percentage of those who disagreed fell to 39 per cent.

While public perception toward the change may be shifting, how has the lowered voting age affected voting trends?

First, we looked at voter turnout. During the House of Councillors election in …continue reading