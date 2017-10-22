Abe’s snap election gamble pays off

Author: Kuniaki Nemoto, Musashi University

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s decision to dissolve the lower house on 25 September 2017 and call a snap election came as a surprise. As of July, the consensus was that there would be no election until Spring 2018.

For most of 2017 Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had struggled. Following a number of scandals the government slumped in the polls with the cabinet disapproval rating reaching a record high of 52 per cent in late July. That month the LDP also lost heavily in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, in which a newly formed party — the Tomin First No Kai (Tokyoites First), led by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike — captured the largest share.

A supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party waits in the rain for the arrival of the party’s leader, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at an election campaign rally in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-400×286.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-600×429.jpg” title=”A supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party waits in the rain for the arrival of the party’s leader, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at an election campaign rally in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-400×286.jpg” alt=”A supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party waits in the rain for the arrival of the party’s leader, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at an election campaign rally in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).” width=”400″ height=”286″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-400×286.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-150×107.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-768×549.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-600×429.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-294×210.jpg 294w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-100×72.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3HLFZ-500×358.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

So why call the snap election?

The political landscape shifted in August and September in favour of the LDP leading Abe to gamble that invoking his constitutional right to dissolve the lower house …continue reading