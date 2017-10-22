Japan News This Week 22 October 2017

今週の日本

The Death of Liberalism in Japan

New York Times

Japan’s snap election explained

BBC

Ex-Kobe Steel workers say data tampering going on for dozens of years

The Mainichi

Terrace House: the must-watch Japanese reality show in which nothing happens

Guardian

Backstory to Abe’s Snap Election – the Secrets of Moritomo, Kake and the “Missing” Japan SDF Activity Logs

Japan Focus

Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog

Statistics

According to a survey by the Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, in 2015 some 19,000 Japanese died while taking a bath. This is 4 times the number of those who perished in traffic accidents in the same year. Bathing deaths begin to spike in early October, peaking in December and January.

The second area of the home to be wary of, according to the same survey, is the toilet. There roughly 5% of sudden deaths occur, mainly from strokes that fell the elderly.

To avoid health incidents in the bath, the Society recommends the following: limit bath time to 10 minutes, keep the temperature at 41 (Celsius) degrees or lower, and get out of the bath slowly,

Source: Gendai Nikkan (tabloid newspaper), 18 Oct 2017, page 11

© JapanVisitor.com

Inside Track Japan For Kindle …continue reading