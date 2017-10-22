Obscure yet interesting magazines

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks I’m not sure who ranked the magazines as “interesting”, or even what criteria interestingness was judged, but there’s some odd titles in this survey from goo Ranking of obscure yet actually interesting magazines people would like to read. I have no clue why snails poll so high; perhaps there is some love for them (are they tasty?) amongst the Japanese people. The Buddhist priest and funeral magazines would be perhaps interesting for insider information – Buddhist funerals (and on-going yearly rites, grave maintenance fees, etc) as performed by your local temple are remarkably expensive, so it might be interesting to see how it is discussed behind the scenes. I don’t find “Automatic Recognition Monthly” obscure in the least, and we probably have a subscription at work somewhere… Here’s a issue of “Linux for Schoolgirls”, or something… Ranking result Q: Which obscure but interesting magazine would you most like to read? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 Freshwater Snails Monthly 82 2 Snowball Fight Magazine 55 3 Buddhist Priest Monthly 49 4 Pig Breeder Friends 44 5 Waste Matter Monthly 40 6 Diabetes Monthly 38 7= Food Wrappings Monthly 36 7= Community Centre Monthly 36 9= Convenience Store Monthly 35 9= Minka (traditional B&B) 35 11 MAMOR (Self-Defense Force official magazine) 34 12= Morning Assembly Monthly 33 12= Background Matters JAPAN (insider info, corporate background details) 33 14 Imperial Court 32 15= Stamp Magazine 31 15= Automatic Recognition Monthly 31 17= Nishikigoi Carp Monthly 30 17= Pigeon-Fancier Friends 30 17= Cell (biology, not prison) 30 20 High Speed Leaded Deluxe (for performance car fans) 29 21= Stationery Monthly 27 21= Headstone Monthly 27 23 Food Journal Monthly (soy bean news) 26 24 Buddhist Memorial Service Monthly 25 25= Secrets Monthly (traditional fighting techniques) 24 25= Vivarium Guide 24 25= Home and Land Owner (real-estate owner) 24 28= Diplomacy 22 28= Mahjong World Monthly 22 30 Rock Lovers Monthly (stones, not Stones) 21 31 RIVER LIFE 20 32 Buildings Monthly 18 33= Painting Techniques (trade, not art) 16 33= Leadership Monthly 16 35 Curio Magazine 15 36= Modern Bonsai 14 36= Paseo Flamenco 14 Demographics goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 24th and 30th of August 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given. …continue reading