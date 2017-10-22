Obscure yet interesting magazines

|
I’m not sure who ranked the magazines as “interesting”, or even what criteria interestingness was judged, but there’s some odd titles in this survey from goo Ranking of obscure yet actually interesting magazines people would like to read.
I have no clue why snails poll so high; perhaps there is some love for them (are they tasty?) amongst the Japanese people. The Buddhist priest and funeral magazines would be perhaps interesting for insider information – Buddhist funerals (and on-going yearly rites, grave maintenance fees, etc) as performed by your local temple are remarkably expensive, so it might be interesting to see how it is discussed behind the scenes.
I don’t find “Automatic Recognition Monthly” obscure in the least, and we probably have a subscription at work somewhere…
Here’s a issue of “Linux for Schoolgirls”, or something…
Ranking result
Q: Which obscure but interesting magazine would you most like to read? (Sample size=500)
|Rank
|
|Votes
|1
|Freshwater Snails Monthly
|82
|2
|Snowball Fight Magazine
|55
|3
|Buddhist Priest Monthly
|49
|4
|Pig Breeder Friends
|44
|5
|Waste Matter Monthly
|40
|6
|Diabetes Monthly
|38
|7=
|Food Wrappings Monthly
|36
|7=
|Community Centre Monthly
|36
|9=
|Convenience Store Monthly
|35
|9=
|Minka (traditional B&B)
|35
|11
|MAMOR (Self-Defense Force official magazine)
|34
|12=
|Morning Assembly Monthly
|33
|12=
|Background Matters JAPAN (insider info, corporate background details)
|33
|14
|Imperial Court
|32
|15=
|Stamp Magazine
|31
|15=
|Automatic Recognition Monthly
|31
|17=
|Nishikigoi Carp Monthly
|30
|17=
|Pigeon-Fancier Friends
|30
|17=
|Cell (biology, not prison)
|30
|20
|High Speed Leaded Deluxe (for performance car fans)
|29
|21=
|Stationery Monthly
|27
|21=
|Headstone Monthly
|27
|23
|Food Journal Monthly (soy bean news)
|26
|24
|Buddhist Memorial Service Monthly
|25
|25=
|Secrets Monthly (traditional fighting techniques)
|24
|25=
|Vivarium Guide
|24
|25=
|Home and Land Owner (real-estate owner)
|24
|28=
|Diplomacy
|22
|28=
|Mahjong World Monthly
|22
|30
|Rock Lovers Monthly (stones, not Stones)
|21
|31
|RIVER LIFE
|20
|32
|Buildings Monthly
|18
|33=
|Painting Techniques (trade, not art)
|16
|33=
|Leadership Monthly
|16
|35
|Curio Magazine
|15
|36=
|Modern Bonsai
|14
|36=
|Paseo Flamenco
|14
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 24th and 30th of August 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.