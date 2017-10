Source: Temple University Japan Nakamise Shopping Street in Asakusa, Tokyo. There are many outdoor vendors selling souvenirs and traditional Japanese foods, and the street leads to the Senso-ji Temple. Senso-ji Temple, Tokyo’s oldest temple! The main hall of the Senso-ji Temple. Traditional Japanese decorations hung in Tokyo. The 5-storied Pagoda at Senso-ji Temple. A Pagoda is where the ashes of Buddha are stored. Some of …continue reading