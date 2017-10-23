2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back each week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Finance / Accounting Manager (Tokyo) English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan The STH Group is the official supplier of hospitality to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. They are currently setting up a local office here in Tokyo and are looking to fill the role of finance and accounting manager. Candidates must have at least one- to two-years' experience in basic data input and management or similar.

English: Business level

English: Business level

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Get ready for your hospitality/tourism work experience at Destination Asia leisure department as an assistant manager, to ensure the department is operating in the most effective and efficient manner possible. You must have at least Japanese N2 level. Your duty will include sales, HR, accounting and planning activities.

Japanese: Basic

Must currently reside in Japan

Japanese: Conversational

Must currently reside in Japan

¥3.0M / Year Niwaka is hiring a jewelry maker in Kyoto. Candidates will be responsible for creating and polishing jewelry as well as stone setting at our factory and some customer service related activities. They plan to expand its production to overseas markets in the near future. Art and design university graduates, as well as vocational school graduates, welcomed.

Must currently reside in Japan

Valid working visa

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Do you want to enjoy autumn foliage in a mountain are and be on the first ski lift for the winter while making a living?