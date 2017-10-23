5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com When I started hunting for part-time jobs in Tokyo upon my arrival — on Craigslist, at recruitment agencies and through word-of-mouth tips — I stumbled across nannying. With plenty of experience looking after my dozen nieces and nephews, it sounded like a breeze. “Famous last words,” I hear you all say. But I thought it would be fun to learn a different side of life in Tokyo — especially what it’s like to raise kids as an expat family in Japan. I started by posting a profile on a website called Great Au Pair that lets families and potential nannies meet each other in cities around the world. City: Tokyo. Languages: English. Experience: Non-professional. I posted a photo and a short background about myself, and hoped I’d find a nice family. A few days later I received an invitation to meet a French family with two young girls, 5- and 3-years-old. I visited their house and over a cup of tea, we swapped notes. They were raising their kids bilingual and looking for a native English speaker. The parents were smart, hardworking expats — in fact, the reason they were in need of a nanny was because the mom was going back to a company job. We decided on my start date and my life as a Tokyo nanny began. Lesson 1: What’s normal to you is new to me For the first few days I shadowed the mom as she showed me the ropes. The family had only been in Tokyo a few months, but their routine was already down pat. The kids were set up in French-speaking schools where their friends were fellow expat kids and children with one foreign parent. Together, we collected them from school, played with them, fed and bathed them and put them to bed. I jotted down …continue reading