Airport Limousine Bus started sales of a discounted Airport Limousine Bus Multi Voucher for tourists this October.

The Multi Voucher includes 4 single tickets on the Airport Limousine Bus, for travel between Narita Airport and Central Tokyo.

Use it as a return ticket for 2, 4 one-way tickets for 4, or 4 one-way tickets for a solo traveller!

Airport Limousine Bus provides convenient door-to-door transfers from Narita Airport to major hotels and train stations in Tokyo.

Price

8,000 yen (a discounted rate of 35.5% compared to 4 x bus fares at 12,400 yen.

Validity

14 days from first purchase/exchange.

Where to buy

Buy the Multi Voucher at the Airport Limousine Bus Ticket Counters at the following locations at Narita Airport:

T1 – 1F Arrival Lobby

T2 – 1F Arrival Lobby or

T3 – 2F Departure/Arrival Lobby

Learn more

More information on discounted tickets can be found here.

