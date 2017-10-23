Asipai Curry & Hibi Coffee

Source: deep kyoto Asipai & Hibi Coffee are two wonderful businesses working together in the same shared space to bring you the very best artisanal coffee and startlingly delicious curries. The colorful interior of this cosy little cafe/curry house. I was really impressed with this place, with the friendly staff, with the presentation of the food and drink, and most of all with the taste. The curry was really good, and the cafe latte I ordered was one of the best I’ve had in Kyoto with a really rich, full flavor. These people really put their heart into their work. There are a variety of curries on offer with chicken, shrimp, and pork options and a vegetarian chickpea curry too. All are made to an original recipe, and I’m not sure what it is but it’s not your typical Japanese curry. This is good stuff. This was a really nourishing, fulfilling chickpea curry as tasty as it looks and just spicy enough to stimulate your appetite. This is a cozy little hideaway, ideal for a quiet lunch if you are in the mood for either curry or just a slice of cake and a cup of coffee. Take-away curry or coffee-to-go are also available, and there is free Wi-Fi in the shop. A lovely spot for a meal or cake (Hibi Coffee does really good cake). The Asipai & Hibi Coffee shop is tucked away down a little lane just off the north-east corner of Shichijo and Kawaramachi streets. It’s about 10 minutes walk north of Kyoto Station and 4 minutes walk west of Shichijo Station. Look out for the sign at the front of the …continue reading