Fly away with me… to Hiroshima Airport

Like most airports in Japan, Hiroshima Airport is no different in that it's located in the middle of nowhere. Unlike other airports, however, it's not in any way conveniently connected to any major train stations. In fact, there IS no rail line in existence to service the area so you need to rely on road transport. Now some expat families do have cars, but you don't necessarily want to drive and have to pay for long-term parking while you're away on your trip. So, what should you do? Introducing the Airport Limousine Bus! Thank goodness for that bus! For those people living in Hiroshima City, you have the option of catching the bus from either the Bus Centre, located on the third floor of SOGO Department Store, or Hiroshima Station. I used to always leave from the Bus Centre, but I recently discovered the route from Hiroshima Station is not only shorter, but direct to the Airport, compared with the Bus Centre route which makes a stop at Nakasuji Station on the Astram Line. Best of all, it's the same price. I also think the scenery on the Hiroshima Station route is prettier, but perhaps that's just me. Hiroshima Airport services both domestic and international flights. Domestic flights can be booked to and from Tokyo (Haneda), Narita (Tokyo), Sapporo, Sendai and Okinawa (Naha). International flights include destinations such as Seoul, Dalian, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Taipei, Hong Kong and most recently, Singapore. In the past, many people preferred to take the option of going to Osaka or Fukuoka to catch flights which can sometimes be cheaper and more convenient to get to via Shinkansen than Hiroshima Airport.