Japan’s elusive dream of ‘contestable party politics’

Author: Editorial Board, East Asia Forum

Japan went to the polls yesterday for a snap election in the lower house which saw Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) once again cruise to victory. Since Abe took back the leadership of the LDP in September 2012 he has led it to five consecutive election wins. Abe looks on track to overtake his great-uncle Eisaku Sato to become Japan’s longest serving post-war prime minister. He might also achieve his great ambition to revise the constitution before his self-imposed deadline of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A woman cycles past at election posters nearby a polling station as Typhoon Lan approaches Japan’s mainland, in Tokyo, Japan, 22 October 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).

The LDP’s seeming electoral invincibility is not, however, a reflection of Abe’s popularity. Opinion polls before the election indicated that nearly half of all voters (47 per cent) would prefer to see Abe lose his prime ministership, while just over a third (37 per cent) wanted him to retain it. Voters were also sceptical about the timing of the election. Abe explained that he needed a renewed mandate on his firm stance against North Korea as well as his plan to divert future consumption tax revenue to education.

In reality the snap election was a self-serving and calculated gamble. It presented a window of opportunity for …continue reading