From Anime to Zen

Are you interested in learning about Kyoto with friends from around the world?

Study in Kyoto is now accepting winter applications for a two-week study tour. The program is organised by the City of Kyoto and the Consortium of Universities in Kyoto.

You will visit several universities, and through classes taught by experts in each field, will receive an excellent introduction to Japanese society and culture, including Japanese manga, food, history and business.

You will also get to experience diverse aspects of Japan such as cooking, language lessons, wearing a Kimono, and make new Japanese friends!

Date

January 14th – January 27th, 2018

Program Fee

130,000 yen (includes tuition, registration fee and accommodation fees)

Capacity

25 students per tour

More information

Visit the official site.

Please contact The Consortium of Universities in Kyoto, International Affairs with any questions: hello@studykyoto.jp

The post Kyoto Study Program Winter 2018 appeared first on Japan National Tourism Organization.

…continue reading