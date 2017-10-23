Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week in Japan Oct. 23-29, 2017

Source: Gaijin Pot

Beck

The world’s most successful loser is back in Japan for his first headlining tour in eight years. Beck is in the country to promote his new album “Colors.” Showing the artist’s upbeat side, “Colors” is packed with classic Beck-isms and a contemporary approach partly credited to prolific pop producer Greg Kurstin (responsible for hits including Sia’s “Chandelier,” Ellie Goulding’s “Burn” and Adele’s “Hello”).

From Beck concerts to sake tastings to political theater, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed here.

Monday: I’m a loser baby

Date
Oct 23
Time
6:20 p.m.
Location
Nippon Budokan, Tokyo – Map
Fee
￥12,000

More Info

Tuesday: Museum spreads wings

Photo by Omote Nobutada

MOT Satellite 2017 Fall-Connecting Scapes

With the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT) currently closed for renovation, this event held in cooperation with local communities, cafés and other venues brings the best of art in the form of installations, performances, talk events, workshops and exhibitions to the shitamachi Kiyosumi-shirakawa neighborhood, the home of the MOT, as well as “satellite” exhibitions and programs in Ueno.

Date
Oct 24-Nov 12
Time
Various
Location
Various locations in Kiyosumi-shirakawa, Arts & Science LAB, and Tokyo University of the Arts Ueno Campus – Map
Fee
Free

More Info

Wednesday: Experimental jams

Snorlaxxx

Hailing from Beaumont, Texas, this experimental jam band is making its debut Big in Japan tour of live houses across the nation. All synthesizers, guitar pedals and drums, they have …continue reading

    