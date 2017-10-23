This Week in Japan Oct. 23-29, 2017

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
Beck
The world’s most successful loser is back in Japan for his first headlining tour in eight years. Beck is in the country to promote his new album “Colors.” Showing the artist’s upbeat side, “Colors” is packed with classic Beck-isms and a contemporary approach partly credited to prolific pop producer Greg Kurstin (responsible for hits including Sia’s “Chandelier,” Ellie Goulding’s “Burn” and Adele’s “Hello”).
Monday: I’m a loser baby
Tuesday: Museum spreads wings
Photo by Omote Nobutada
MOT Satellite 2017 Fall-Connecting Scapes
With the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT) currently closed for renovation, this event held in cooperation with local communities, cafés and other venues brings the best of art in the form of installations, performances, talk events, workshops and exhibitions to the shitamachi Kiyosumi-shirakawa neighborhood, the home of the MOT, as well as “satellite” exhibitions and programs in Ueno.
Wednesday: Experimental jams
Snorlaxxx
Hailing from Beaumont, Texas, this experimental jam band is making its debut Big in Japan tour of live houses across the nation. All synthesizers, guitar pedals and drums, they have …continue reading