This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 28-29

Source: savvytokyo.com © Photo by Cinema Delights Tokyo International Film Festival 2017 The only Japanese ﬁlm festival accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations is back again this year, bringing films from around the world to Tokyo. Around 200 cinema pieces are divided into 26 sections, allowing viewers to explore various tastes. From blockbuster hits such as “The Phantom of the Opera” and “La La Land” to less known indie movies from around the world, indulge yourself in the beautiful world of films this weekend. Date WED, OCT. 25-FRI, NOV. 3, 2017 Time VARIES DEPENDING ON PROGRAM Location TOHO CINEMAS ROPPONGI HILLS, EX THEATER ROPPONGI, NATIONAL FILM CENTER, THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, KABUKIZA THEATRE, AND TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FORUM Fee VARIES DEPENDING ON PROGRAM More Info © Photo by Hideya HAMANO Street Fun Omotesando Halloween Parade Again this year, Tokyo’s No. 1 spot for parades and celebrations, the streets of Omotesando hosts a massive 1-km-long procession for Halloween, inviting everyone from kids to adults — and many celebrities — to join in. It’s one of the most kid-friendly Halloween events in Tokyo, and you’ll find a number of shops in Omotesando Hills and other areas offering trick-or-treat surprises and gifts for the little ones. Date Sun, Oct. 29, 2017 Time 2:30 p.m.–4 p.m. Location Harajuku, Omotesando crossing, and other areas Fee Free More Info Simplicity In Design Nordic Lifestyle Market This weekend, 40 vendors selling everything from vintage furniture, ceramics, organic cosmetics, fabrics & textiles, books and flowers will be gathering in Shibuya for …continue reading