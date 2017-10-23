This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 28-29

|
Source: savvytokyo.com
Cinema Delights
Tokyo International Film Festival 2017
The only Japanese ﬁlm festival accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations is back again this year, bringing films from around the world to Tokyo. Around 200 cinema pieces are divided into 26 sections, allowing viewers to explore various tastes. From blockbuster hits such as “The Phantom of the Opera” and “La La Land” to less known indie movies from around the world, indulge yourself in the beautiful world of films this weekend.
© Photo by Hideya HAMANO
Street Fun
Omotesando Halloween Parade
Again this year, Tokyo’s No. 1 spot for parades and celebrations, the streets of Omotesando hosts a massive 1-km-long procession for Halloween, inviting everyone from kids to adults — and many celebrities — to join in. It’s one of the most kid-friendly Halloween events in Tokyo, and you’ll find a number of shops in Omotesando Hills and other areas offering trick-or-treat surprises and gifts for the little ones.
Simplicity In Design
Nordic Lifestyle Market
This weekend, 40 vendors selling everything from vintage furniture, ceramics, organic cosmetics, fabrics & textiles, books and flowers will be gathering in Shibuya for …continue reading