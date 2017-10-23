Blogs  >  EVENTS

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 28-29

Cinema Delights

Tokyo International Film Festival 2017

The only Japanese ﬁlm festival accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations is back again this year, bringing films from around the world to Tokyo. Around 200 cinema pieces are divided into 26 sections, allowing viewers to explore various tastes. From blockbuster hits such as “The Phantom of the Opera” and “La La Land” to less known indie movies from around the world, indulge yourself in the beautiful world of films this weekend.

Date
WED, OCT. 25-FRI, NOV. 3, 2017
Time
VARIES DEPENDING ON PROGRAM
Location
TOHO CINEMAS ROPPONGI HILLS, EX THEATER ROPPONGI, NATIONAL FILM CENTER, THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, KABUKIZA THEATRE, AND TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FORUM
Fee
VARIES DEPENDING ON PROGRAM

Street Fun

Omotesando Halloween Parade

Again this year, Tokyo’s No. 1 spot for parades and celebrations, the streets of Omotesando hosts a massive 1-km-long procession for Halloween, inviting everyone from kids to adults — and many celebrities — to join in. It’s one of the most kid-friendly Halloween events in Tokyo, and you’ll find a number of shops in Omotesando Hills and other areas offering trick-or-treat surprises and gifts for the little ones.

Date
Sun, Oct. 29, 2017
Time
2:30 p.m.–4 p.m.
Location
Harajuku, Omotesando crossing, and other areas
Fee
Free

Simplicity In Design

Nordic Lifestyle Market

This weekend, 40 vendors selling everything from vintage furniture, ceramics, organic cosmetics, fabrics & textiles, books and flowers will be gathering in Shibuya for

    