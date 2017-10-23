Tokyo office rents increase for 45th consecutive month

According to Miki Shoji, the average monthly office rent in central Tokyo’s five business districts reached 18,995 Yen per Tsubo (approx. 5,747 Yen/sqm) in September, an increase of 3.59% from last year and the 45th month in a row to record a year-on-year increase. The average is still 17% below the recent record high of 22,901 Yen/Tsubo (6,929 Yen/sqm) seen in August 2008.

The vacancy rate across Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya was 3.17%, down 0.53 points from last year, and the lowest rate seen since April 2008 (3.03%).

Vacancy rates in Shinjuku and Shibuya are both in the 1% range, with the vacancy rate in Shibuya reaching a record low of 1.96%, down 0.72 points from last year and down from a high of 10.06% seen in January 2011.

Sources:

Miki Shoji, October 13, 2017.

The Jutaku Shimpo, October 13, 2017.

…continue reading