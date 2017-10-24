(日本語) 図案のすすめ ミュシャとデザイン

Source: japan-attractions.jp Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939) was a leading painter and decorative artist of the Art Nouveau movement that flourished in the late 19th to early 20th century. Mucha was born in Moravia (the present Czech Republic) and he became instantly famous after making a poster to promote a theater show for Sarah Bernhardt, the superstar actress of Paris.

Mucha’s work features elegant women surrounded by flowers, and employs gracefully curving lines and soft colors. In his twilight years he moved back to his Czech homeland and displayed patriotism and a love for humanity through his art.

The work of Sakai poet Akiko Yosano was published in the poetry magazine Myojo (“Bright Star”), which introduced Art Nouveau and Mucha to Japan. It is also known that Mucha influenced Japanese art this period.

The Sakai Alphonse Mucha Museum exhibits artwork produced by Mucha from his earliest pieces to those of his later years, based on creative endeavors covering many different themes.