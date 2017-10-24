3 DIY Healthy Convenience Store Lunch Ideas

Source: savvytokyo.com With most konbini being open 24/7 on every block in the city, everything you need is within an arm’s reach at any moment. This is great when you forgot to pay a bill, but not so much when you’re craving something junky or have decision fatigue from the sheer amount of food choices Japan has to offer. A common mantra of healthy eating is to “shop the perimeter,” where the fresh, healthy stuff usually lies, but this isn’t always the case for konbini. As soon as you walk in, you’re surrounded by fried chicken, hyperpalatable sweet bread that can clock in at 500kcal a piece, and tiny, yet carbohydrate-rich lunches. That said, the konbini is a godsend for busy Tokyoites with jam-packed schedules or for when you woke up a little too late to make your own bento. So if you’re in need of a quick and healthy lunch but found yourself at the konvini, don’t rush to the readymade food corner. Instead, make one yourself — it will cost less and be healthier. 1. Konjac rice and canned fish: A bodybuilding mush This particular meal is the holy grail of gnarly bodybuilding “mush,” but packs a punch when it comes to simplicity, taste, minimal processing, and nutritional value. The “mannan-hikari rice” is made with konjac (yam flour), reduces calories from carbohydrates in regular rice by about 33% and, provides more dietary fiber than regular rice (0.5g per 150g serving in regular rice vs. 5.0g in 150 of mannan-hikari). Saba (mackerel) provides omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and is minimally processed. While we typically walk by them and grab a pre-made sandwich in the cooler section instead, canned food is some of the least-processed …continue reading