5 Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch, Part 2

Source: Gaijin Pot When it comes to unsettling, chilling and often gruesome horror movies, nothing quite matches the visceral nature of Japanese horror, as we’ve presented before. Following on from our original J-Horror must-watch list, this one is also guaranteed to give you nightmares as we get closer to Halloween. Some of the more popular titles are omitted because I figure most of you have probably seen the likes of Ju-on, Battle Royale or Audition already. In no particular order, here is another selection of five Japanese horror films to add some fright to a Halloween night. You may find one or two undiscovered gems in the J-horror genre. 1. Dark Water Some of you may be familiar with the title of this creepy movie, which was later remade in the U.S., but in my opinion the 2002 Hideo Nakata-helmed original is vastly superior to the 2005 Jennifer Connelly remake. The movie follows the classic horror trope of bad things happening when you look somewhere you shouldn’t. In this case, a single mother’s desire to trace the source of leaking water from an upstairs apartment leads to the disappearance of her daughter — and all manner of other supernatural happenings. While Dark Water certainly isn’t as bloody or violent as some of the movies below, it is still a very atmospheric and unsettling piece that is well worth a look this Halloween. 2. Kairo Most great horror movies use every day elements to prey on our real life fears. Kairo (known in the West as Pulse) is such a movie. In this film, the enemy comes not from some demon realm or outer space or the evil of humanity, but from something that — in the modern world — is a fundamental part of …continue reading