Holiday Lights: Hiroshima-style at Dreamination

Source: japaninfoswap.com By Kiyoshi Kamachi (Hiroshima Convention & Visitors Bureau) [GFDL or CC BY-SA 4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0], via Wikimedia Commons Who says Japan doesn’t celebrate Christmas?! Certainly no one in Hiroshima, that’s for sure! In fact, I could nearly go so far as to say that the Japanese do it better than us Westerners with their Christmas ‘fried chicken,’ Christmas cakes and of course, Christmas light displays all over the country. Not to be left out, Hiroshima Prefecture is famous for its many illumination events including Hiroshima’s Botanical Gardens display and further afield in Shobara, to the north of Hiroshima City. These are a little harder to get to and do take a bit of planning beforehand, but they are both well worth it. If you’re looking for something a little closer to home though, Hiroshima’s Dreamination is centrally located and thus, deciding to go can be a spur-of-the-moment decision. Dreamination begins in mid November and runs for nearly two months until January. During this time Peace Boulevard is illuminated with thousands of Christmas lights elaborately assembled in various displays including a merry-go-round for kids (or big kids, aka adults!) For those people desperately missing their Christmas Tree don’t worry because you’ll find a gigantic one outside of Pacela shopping centre next to SOGO Department Store. It may not fit in your apartment or house and no, you can’t take it home, but it’s just so beautiful that this year you won’t mind sharing it with others in a public space. It can get very busy along Peace Boulevard both with road traffic and pedestrian traffic. My advice, especially if you have little children is to go really early in …continue reading