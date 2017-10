Source: Tokyo Cheapo Having a bath is the most normal thing in the world … even if you’re a monkey.

Japanese snow monkeys have been patronizing the hot spring baths of the Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park for decades (since 1964, officially), and the image of these primates submerged in steaming water has become one of Japan’s most iconic. Even in the era of “overtourism”, a visit to the park—tucked away high in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture—is a worthy, relatively uncrowded endeavor, and one that should be on your to-do list whether you’re a short-term visitor or lifelong resident. Here’s an overview of how to make your way from Tokyo to Jigokudani, and what to expect when you get there.

