Japanese TV Drama, Manhattan Love Story

Source: IroMegane When was the last time I laughed so much that I couldn’t breathe… If you don´t remember, Manhattan Love Story would be your choice. I laughed so hard whole 11 episodes and it gave me very good spirits after. Manhattan is a coffee shop where is run by an extremely quiet owner and all the stories are told by his inner voice. Everyone calls him “tencho (store manager)”, but he secretly wants them to call him master, which never becomes real. As he doesn’t talk, all his thoughts are shown in his facial expression, and that is just so funny. http://amba.to/2uRCvhR Tencho dedicates his life to coffee and coffee is (or was) the only love for him but one day, he secretly had a bet on a female taxi driver, Akabane whether she would drink his coffee or not, which he lost, and every time he lost he had to introduce things that are far from his ideal coffee shop, such as Naporitan spaghetti, TV or comics… http://bit.ly/2tyYxZe

Tencho is also a big fan of Columbo and as he starts seeing the customers´ love relationships secretly happening in his shop, he tries to solve the “problem” alone. But what he didn’t expect was, he becomes to realise that he is in love. http://bit.ly/2uGkdyY The characters are hysterical, not one of them is plane and boring. These are the taxi team, Akabane san and Iborie. http://d.hatena.ne.jp/gelbevogel/20130519/1368968478

From the TV drama team, this is Besshi, a choreographer who express his feeling by dancing. His breakup scene is just hilarious. <img src="http://www.iromegane.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/vlcsnap-2014-04-16-14h55m37s124.jpg" alt="" width="853" height="480" …continue reading