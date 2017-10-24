Kyocera Museum of Art Dawn of Restoration Exhibition

The Kyocera Museum of Art will host a new exhibition: Dawn of Restoration – Exhibition Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Battle of Toba-Fushimi from October 28 – December 3.

Great Victory of the Combined Imperial Forces of Mori and Shimayama by Kunihiro Utagawa

The exhibition will feature approximately 60 pieces including “Great Victory of the Combined Imperial Forces of Mori and Shimayama,” printed on colored woodblock called nishiki-e that describes the Battle of Toba-Fushimi at the time and Osaka Castle in flames, the kawaraban newspapers published in the Edo Period and a drawing of the Satsuma Residence in Fushimi, Kyoto where Ryoma Sakamoto, a key historical figure in the Meiji Restoration, was treated after being injured in the Teradaya Incident, an attempted assassination.

A Record of the Years of Tokugawa Rule Lord Tokugawa Yoshinobu the Fifteenth Shogun (a portion) by Yoshitoshi Tsukioka

The woodblock “A Record of the Years of Tokugawa Rule Lord Tokugawa Yoshinobu the Fifteenth Shogun” by Yoshitoshi Tsukioka shows the shogun’s escape from Osaka to Edo (Tokyo) by sea.

Drawing of the Satsuma Residence in Fushimi, Kyoto

Magojiro Ata, a Satsuma Clan soldier’s helmet (Courtesy of Jonangu Shrine)

The Kyocera Museum of Art

(Kyocera Corporation Global Head Office, 1st floor)

6 Takeda Tobadono-cho, Fushimi-ku, Kyoto City, Japan 612-8501

Access: global.kyocera.com

Dates: October 28 (Saturday) through December 3 (Sun), 2017

*The museum will be open every day during this special exhibition. Hours 10am to 5pm (last admission at 4.30pm)

Admission: Free

Exhibits: …continue reading