Roadblocks to establishing a two-party political system in Japan

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Toshiya Takahashi, Shoin University Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has once again proven its dominance of Japan’s political landscape. Before the election, there was a speculation that the LDP would lose seats amid scandals surrounding Abe and his wife, but this did not eventuate. Instead, the sudden disbandment of the largest opposition party, the Democratic Party (DP), befuddled public attitudes before the election. The establishment of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s Party of Hope — which scalped candidates from the centre-right factions of the DP — failed to challenge the LDP. As a result, this election was conducted without a large opposition party capable of replacing the LDP and providing an alternative political orientation. So where to now for Japan’s party system? The answer at this stage is not clear, but Japan’s attempt to create a two-party system following the 1993 electoral reform faces a critical juncture. Before the 1990s, postwar Japanese politics was characterised by a lack of changes in government, with the political system dominated by the LDP. The LDP, as a catch-all party, occupied the absolute majority of the Diet. The second largest party in the system, the Japan Socialist Party, usually occupied about half as many seats as the LDP. But it never truly challenged the LDP for power because it refused to make practical ideological concessions. Neither a coalition or change in government between the two parties was possible. Political reform became a hot policy issue from the late 1980s in the face of continuing corruption and money scandals surrounding LDP factional politics. It was widely hoped that the political system could be changed to enable smooth changes of government. At the core of this idea lay electoral reform. A system of single-member electoral districts in parallel with …continue reading