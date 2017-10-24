Setagaya’s population exceeds 900,000 for first time

On October 14, the population in Tokyo’s Setagaya ward exceeded 900,000 for the first time. The main factor behind the population growth has been an increase in the supply of housing, particularly newly built apartments. Of the new residents, a number have been young students attending the many universities in the area.

When the ward began recording data in 1932, the resident population in October of that year was 173,000. Following WWII, housing development, including the construction of many large-scale public housing complexes, saw the population swell to 500,000 by 1954 and 700,000 by 1965. Setagaya’s population is forecast to reach 1,087,275 residents by 2042.

In 2017, the ward’s tax revenue increased by 8.2 billion Yen to 298.8 billion Yen (approx. 2.6 billion USD).

Setagaya is located in the south-west part of Tokyo and has the highest population of Tokyo’s 23 wards. It is the second largest ward with a size of 58.05 square kilometers. In 2014, it had the highest number of reported crimes in all of the 23 wards. It has also been ranked the worst district in Japan for availability of child daycare facilities for the past five consecutive years, with 861 children on the stand-by list as at April 2017.

Because the area is mostly residential, the daytime population drops as people commute to work in other districts.

