Springtime for South Korea’s democracy

Author: HeeMin Kim, Seoul National University

Between October 2016 and May 2017, South Korea witnessed a series of political events that were unprecedented in the nation’s history. Within a seven month period, the nation was rocked by the corruption scandal known as Choi Soon-sil-gate, by nationwide candlelight protests by millions of citizens, by a presidential impeachment, by the trials of former president Park Geun-hye and her top advisers and by a presidential election.

In October 2016, three years into Park’s presidency, TV station JTBC shocked South Korea by making a revelation that Park’s associate Choi Soon-sil — a civilian without a governmental position — was involved in decision making about sensitive political and national security issues. Further media pursuits revealed Choi’s involvement in all sorts of illegal and immoral activities.

Choi’s involvement in policymaking and governmental activities resulted in her acquiring significant personal benefits and wealth. Choi appears to have utilised government organs and personnel rather freely. President Park not only acquiesced but often actively accommodated Choi’s pursuits of wealth and power. In the process, Park unconstitutionally shared her presidential power with an unelected civilian.

Public anger in South Korea was immediately on display in Seoul’s city square as more than a million demonstrators gathered near the Blue House (the presidential mansion) every Saturday evening for 13 consecutive weeks. These candlelight protests — known as Chot-bul in Korean — did not witness a single instance of violence, despite protestors facing a wall of police blocking passage to the Blue House.

With the cumulative number of participants reaching fifteen million in a country with a population of fifty million, Chot-bul became a symbol of direct democracy. The National Assembly acted under this pressure and impeached former president Park by well over a two-thirds majority vote in December …continue reading